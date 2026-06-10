A new champion has emerged in the WWE NXT women’s division.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley to capture the NXT Women’s North American Championship, marking the first title victory of her WWE career.

The hard-hitting challenger put together an impressive finishing sequence to secure the gold. Zaria first delivered an F5 to Paxley on the outside before bringing the action back into the ring.

That proved to be the turning point.

After connecting with a devastating spear, Zaria followed up with a second F5 and scored the three-count to end Paxley’s reign and leave with the championship.

With the victory, Zaria adds her first WWE title to her growing list of accomplishments and now takes her place atop the NXT Women’s North American Championship picture heading into the summer.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.