AEW has announced two new matchups for the August 3rd episode of Collision.

Thunder Rosa will do battle with Tayla Valkyria, pitting two of the women’s division’s top contenders in singles-action. Then, Claudio Castagnoli, Lee Moriarty, and Tomohiro Ishii will battle in a triple-threat, with the winner challenging Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship at a future date. The Premiere Athletes will be in action as well, taking on the duo of Hologram and CMLL superstar Mistico.

Finally, we’ll hear from Christian Cage and the Patriarchy, which may determine the next challenger’s for their AEW Trios titles.

#AEWCollision TOMORROW!

Special EARLY start time of 5pm ET/4pm CT on TNT!

Místico & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes

Místico & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes

#AEWCollision TOMORROW

Special EARLY start time of 5pm ET/4pm CT on @tntdrama!

We’ll hear #AEW Trios Champions, Christian Cage & The Patriarchy!

We'll hear #AEW Trios Champions, Christian Cage & The Patriarchy!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Thunder Rosa vs. Taya Valkyrie

-Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Beast Mortos and the Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett)

-Mistico & Hologram vs. The Premiere Athletes

-Lee Moriarty vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tomohiro Ishii, winner challenges for the AEW Continental Championship

-Toni Storm in action

-Mariah May in action

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Brian Cage

-We’ll hear from Christian Cage and the Patriarchy