Mariah May will find out her opponent for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 next week.

During the October 5 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will go one-on-one against Willow Nightingale in a title eliminator bout at next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The winner of the match will move on to challenge “The Glamour” at AEW Wrestle Dream on October 12 in Tacoma, WA. for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Also scheduled for the 10/8 episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. PAC & Claudio Castagnoli.