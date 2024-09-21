The lineup is already starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the September 20 episode of the weekly WWE on USA Network Friday night prime time blue brand program, a big title eliminator bout and the latest in a series of matches in an extended rivalry were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the September 27 installment of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is Bayley vs. Naomi, with the winner earning a WWE Women’s Championship shot against Nia Jax, as well as Part VI in the ongoing series of matches between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

