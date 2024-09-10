Queen Aminata has a big opportunity this week.

As noted, the AEW and ROH women’s star ran off “The Glamour” Mariah May during her attack of the injured Skye Blue on the AEW All Out “Zero Hour” pre-show over the weekend.

Subsequently, AEW released a digital exclusive video segment where Aminata issued a challenge to the AEW Women’s World Champion for an in-ring showdown.

On Tuesday, AEW confirmed Aminata will face May in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator bout on the post-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, September 11, from Lexington, Kentucky.

Also scheduled for the 9/11 AEW on TBS program is a live appearance by Jon Moxley to address his savage assault of AEW World Champion and former fellow Blackpool Combat Club member “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.