The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the April 29 episode of AEW Dynamite at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA., a new title eliminator bout has been added to the show.

Answering the recent open challenge issued by AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is Japanese women’s wrestling star Miyu Yamashita.

Yamashita will face Storm in a title eliminator bout on the 4/29 episode.

Also scheduled for Wednesday night’s two-hour AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX program:

* MJF to appear

* The Hurt Syndicate to speak

* Owen Hart Cup Semifinal: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Kenny Omega, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.