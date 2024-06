A major match has been announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will be taking on NJPW STRONG Women’s Openweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-for-title showdown at the event, which takes place on June 30th from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The news was broken on this evening’s episode of Dynamite in Colorado.

IT'S OFFICIAL!

June 30th at Forbidden Door!

Title for title! TBS Champion

Mercedes Moné

vs.

NJPW Strong Women's Champion

Stephanie Vaquer Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MercedesVarnado | @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/CAa8isaT6H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024

Sunday, 6/30@UBSArena

Forbidden Door ppv Title-for-Title Match@TBSNetwork Champion @MercedesVarnado vs

NJPW Strong Women's Champion @Steph_Vaquer It will be title-for-title when TBS Champion Mercedes Moné fights NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door! pic.twitter.com/mZgveIzLNS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 6, 2024

This marks the second time Mercedes and Vaquer have faced-off.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Title For Title Match:

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer