EC3 has announced that he will host a funeral for Moose’s TNA World Heavyweight Title on next Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling episode.

It was also announced that The Motor City Machine Guns will defend the Impact Tag Team Titles against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton next Tuesday night.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday:

* Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

* Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defend against Madman Fulton and Ace Austin

* EC3 hosts a funeral for Moose’s TNA World Heavyweight Title

"In death we pay homage to nostalgia and BURN IT DOWN." @therealec3 is going to hold a funeral for the TNA World Championship next week. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/WYbK0Cf0gS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2020

