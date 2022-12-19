The ROH Women’s World Title will be defended on tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

AEW has announced that Athena will defend her title against Vertvixen on tonight’s Elevation show. This will be her first title defense since capturing the strap from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle earlier this month.

Tonight’s Elevation will also see ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta team up to face The WorkHorsemen. The episode will be headlined by a big 12-man tag team match.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. You can find spoilers at this link.

Below is the full six-match line-up for tonight’s Elevation episode:

* Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Vertvixen

* The Bunny and Emi Sakura vs. Gigi Rey and Lady Bird Monroe

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Hagane Shinno and Steven Andrews

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Top Flight, Isiah Kassidy and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters (Slim J, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay) and The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.