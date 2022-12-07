Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced that Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will put their GCW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) at the GCW Save Me event.

The show takes place on January 7th, 2023, at the Thalia Hall in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on FITE+.

Previously announced for the event are GCW World Champion Nick Gage, Homicide, Matt Tremont, Effy, Arez, Dark Sheik, Nick Wayne, Sawyer Wreck, Alec Price and more to be announced.