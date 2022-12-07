Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced that Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will put their GCW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) at the GCW Save Me event.
The show takes place on January 7th, 2023, at the Thalia Hall in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on FITE+.
Previously announced for the event are GCW World Champion Nick Gage, Homicide, Matt Tremont, Effy, Arez, Dark Sheik, Nick Wayne, Sawyer Wreck, Alec Price and more to be announced.
*CHICAGO UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*GCW Tag Title Match*
MACIZOS
vs
BANG BROS
Plus:
Nick Gage
Homicide
Matt Tremont
Effy
Arez
Dark Sheik
Nick Wayne
Sawyer Wreck
Price
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/0AEj5ZUh9u
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
1/7 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/8JF87FzXjY
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 6, 2022