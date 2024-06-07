The TBS Women’s Championship will be on-the-line next week.

On Friday, AEW President Tony Khan announced the addition of Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis for the TBS Women’s Championship at next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Zeuxis is the tag-team partner of Mone’s opponent in the champion versus champion bout at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

“Ahead of Forbidden Door, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will fight vs Zeuxis, tag team partner of Stephanie Vaquer on Dynamite in Des Moines Wednesday,” Khan wrote via X today.

Also scheduled for the 6/12 episode of AEW Dynamite is AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defending his title against Rey Fenix, and Private Party will appear on “TV Time With The Learning Tree Chris Jericho.”

