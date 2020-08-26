 Title Match Added To This Week's NXT

WWE has just announced that a title match has been added to this week’s NXT show for the NXT Tag Team Championships. After winning a triple threat tag team match at Takeover XXX, Tyler Breeze and Fandango will get a title shot at current champions, Imperium. Breezango defeated the teams of Legado del Fantasma and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to win the opportunity.

