A championship rematch is already locked and loaded for this week’s TNA iMPACT.

At No Surrender, Trey Miguel brought Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo’s reign as TNA International Champion to an end, capturing the gold in a high-stakes showdown.

The victory marked a major moment for Miguel, who now finds himself with a target squarely on his back.

And Stacks isn’t waiting long to try and reclaim his prize.

It has been announced that Miguel and Lorenzo will run it back on the February 19 edition of TNA iMPACT, airing Thursday night on AMC, with the TNA International Championship once again on the line.

Round two.

Same title.

New stakes.

In related TNA news, Mr. Elegance is officially set to step into the ring for the first time on another future episode of TNA iMPACT, as Mr. Elegance will make his official TNA in-ring debut on the live March 5 episode of TNA iMPACT at the Gateway Center Arena in Georgia.

His opponent has yet to be announced.

