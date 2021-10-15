The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be on the line during tonight’s Supersized edition of WWE SmackDown on FS1.

WWE has just announced that The Usos will defend their titles against The Street Profits on tonight’s show. This comes after The Usos retained by pinfall over The Profits at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26, and retained by DQ on the September 10 SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Final blue brand build for Crown Jewel

* King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals Match: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega

* Sonya Deville makes her in-ring return against Naomi

* Brock Lesnar appears to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in the non-title main event

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Street Profits

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.