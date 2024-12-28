We have several matches announced for next week’s episode of SmackDown, including a WWE Women’s Championship match.

On this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Naomi will be facing off against Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade has been booked for the show.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown below:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Naomi

* WWE SmackDown will head to three-hours.