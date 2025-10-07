WWE is headed “Down Under” this weekend.

And they’ll be sticking around to start off next week there as well!

During the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth “go-home” episode of WWE Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Monday night, October 6, the final build for the red brand took place for this Saturday’s highly-anticipated premium live event in Australia.

As noted, the show included the addition of an Australian Street Fight between Roman Reigns and The Vision’s Bronson Reed for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

If that wasn’t enough, the early lineup for next week’s post-Crown Jewel: Perth installment of WWE Raw also began taking shape.

Prior to the 10/6 WWE Raw main event, which featured CM Punk and LA Knight taking on The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in tag-team action, a pair of matches were announced for next Monday night’s show.

Now confirmed for the October 13, post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is a WWE Intercontinental Championship featured match, with reigning title-holder “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio defending against Penta.

The match was announced after Penta, Dragon Lee and AJ Styles defeated The Judgment Day trio of Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the 10/6 Raw show.

Also announced for the 10/13 episode of WWE Raw is Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in women’s tag-team action against The Judgment Day duo of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Much like the Dom-Penta title tilt for next week, the women’s tag bout scheduled for the 10/13 Raw show was also set up on 10/6, with Perez defeating Valkyria in singles action.

Afterwards, a post-match brawl broke out between the two pairs of women’s wrestling stars. Later in the show, all four were seen brawling in uncontrollable fashion, leading to WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce nearly blowing a gasket while yelling at the top of his lungs.

WWE Raw, like WWE Crown Jewel: Perth this Saturday, is scheduled to emanate from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, and will air live on Netflix at a special start-time of 8am ET./5am PT. for fans watching live from the United States..

