The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

During the November 21 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha Edwards in a No Disqualification title match to kick off the show.

Following the match, Slamovich was attacked by Tasha Steelz until former title-holder Jordynne Grace ran out to make the save.

With the win, Slamovich remains TNA Knockouts Champion and will move on to defend against Grace in her champions clause rematch, which is scheduled for TNA Turning Point 2024 on November 29. The match will be a Two Out Of Three Falls bout.

Additionally, a bout between Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian was announced for the TNA special event on 11/29, which airs as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Make sure to visit us here on 11/29 for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results.