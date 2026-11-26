Two matches have been added to WWE SmackDown.

During Main Event, it was announced that Michin & B-Fab will defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley on the November 27 episode of SmackDown.

Michin & B-Fab won the titles from Bliss & Paxley on the October 23 episode of SmackDown.

Plus, Chelsea Green will take on Blake Monroe.

Friday’s SmackDown is the final episode before Survivor Series.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.