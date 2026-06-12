AEW has announced several additions to the lineup for this Friday’s special Summer Blockbuster edition of Collision.

Among the newly confirmed bouts, TNT Champion Kevin Knight will put his title on the line against Myron Reed in what marks another high-profile defense for the reigning champion. Knight has been riding momentum in recent weeks and now faces a tough challenge from the former MLW standout.

The card will also feature a qualifying match for the upcoming Survival of the Fittest contest that will determine the next challenger for the AEW TBS Championship. In that bout, former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida is set to square off against Zayda Steel.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena is also scheduled to compete on the show, though her opponent has not yet been announced.

Additionally, “Speedball” Mike Bailey will go one-on-one with Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family as Bailey continues his rivalry with the faction.

Previously advertised for the 6/13 show is Kenny Omega vs. Bad Dude Tito, Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Marina Shafir) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, & Trish Adora) in a Cincinnati Street Fight, The Young Bucks vs. The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay), Julia Hart vs. Persephone in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifier, plus Athena and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) will be in action.

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