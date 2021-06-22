WWE has announced a Hell In a Cell rematch for the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

It was announced during tonight’s RAW that Charlotte Flair will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at the pay-per-view.

Flair challenged Ripley at Hell In a Cell last night but Ripley got herself disqualified to retain.

In other news for Money In the Bank, Ricochet defeated RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles during tonight’s RAW to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Also, Asuka and Naomi defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop in tag team action to qualify for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. 7 other Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. 6 other Superstars TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

