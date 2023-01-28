A new singles match and title match have been added to next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Konosuke Takeshita will face ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage for the first time ever on Dynamite.

Takeshita vs. Cage was made after Takeshita saved Bryan Danielson from a beating at the hands of Cage and AEW World Champion MJF this past Wednesday. Danielson defeated Cage this week, Bandido the week before, and defeated Takeshita on January 11. He has to secure two more wins to earn the Iron Man match against MJF at AEW Revolution on March 5. Danielson will face the debuting Timothy Thatcher on next week’s show.

Dynamite will also see AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defend her title against Red Velvet.

If she’s able to retain over Velvet, Cargill will hit a major milestone of 50 wins and 0 losses. The match was made on last night’s AEW Rampage after Velvet and Kiera Hogan confronted Cargill and Leila Grey backstage. This was the continuation of dissension within The Baddies, and now Velvet has also left the group, like Hogan.

The match on Dynamite will be the third singles bout between Velvet and Cargill, with Cargill entering the match at 2-0. Cargill also made her debut against Velvet on the March 3, 2021 Crossroads edition of Dynamite, where she and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal defeated Velvet and Cody Rhodes.

Below is the updated card for next week’s AEW Dynamite from Wright State University in Dayton, OH:

* Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher

* Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page III

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against a tag team to be announced

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Red Velvet and looks to go 50-0

