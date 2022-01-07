WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, the first blue brand show of 2022.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature The New Day challenging SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight, with the titles on the line.

Last Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw The Usos retain their titles over The New Day.

Tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX will also feature Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn.

Zayn recently became the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a future title shot, but WWE has not confirmed when that match will happen. Nakamura will be in Boogs’ corner tonight. This will be Boogs’ second singles match since coming to the main roster as he lost the Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown match to Angel on the November 26 edition of SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT:

* Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The New Day in a Street Fight

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar confronts WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.