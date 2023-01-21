New matches and a new segment have been added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

It was announced during AEW Rampage that Darby Allin will defend the TNT Title against Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite.

Matthews vs. Allin was made after Allin issued an Open Challenge. Allin delivered a promo and reminded everyone of how he and Sting “sent home” The House of Black the last time they met. He then promised to bring the challenge to The House of Black, and take out each one of them, starting with Matthews. Sting is advertised to be in Allin’s corner, while Julia Hart is advertised to be in Matthews’ corner to represent The House of Black.

Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a Triple Threat was also announced for Dynamite during Rampage. This comes after last week’s Dynamite saw Storm and Saraya attack Willow Nightingale after Storm’s win over Nightingale. Soho made the save.

It was also announced during Rampage that Billy Gunn will host a family therapy session with Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, during next Wednesday’s show. This comes after the confrontation between The Gunns and The Acclaimed on this week’s show, which led to Gunn calling for the therapy session.

Dynamite will also see Matt Hardy and Ethan Page team up to take on Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook. The match was made after Hardy ended up costing Page a match against Jungle Boy on Rampage. After the loss, Page challenged JungleHook to the tag team match on Dynamite, which didn’t sit well with Hardy. Stokely Hathaway put Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in “time out” until Dynamite.

Below is the updated card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky:

* Family therapy session with Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

* Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Buddy Matthews

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson as Danielson looks to win bout 3 of his 5-match journey to the Ironman Match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti and Ricky Starks

