AEW has announced two more matchups for next week’s Dynamite from Milwaukee.

Orange Cassidy will be defending his AEW International Championship against the House of Black’s Buddy Matthews. The House of Black called out OC after his latest defense on this evening’s Battle of the Belts VI.

Then, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have decided to step-up on behalf of The Elite and challenge the Blackpool Combat Club after the BCC’s constant attacks.

It was just announced that Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship against Buddy Matthews this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/aPrXYN6hqa — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) April 8, 2023

What do you do when the people who stand up to bullies aren't here anymore? @BranCutler @MichaelNakazawa

Tune in to #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/MsCWNcDOP5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

UPDATED CARD FOR DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Championship

-Blackpool Combat Club vs. Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler

-Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

-Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland