Impact Wrestling has announced an X Division Title match for next Tuesday’s episode, which will be the go-home show for the Turning Point special.
Next week’s Impact episode will see X Division Champion Rohit Raju defend against TJP. If Raju retains, TJP can no longer challenge Raju while he has the title.
The current line-up for next Tuesday night looks like this:
* Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero
* Madison Rayne returns to in-ring action to team with Tenille Dashwood vs. Nevaeh and Havok
* X Division Champion Rohit Raju defends against TJP. If Raju retains, TJP can no longer challenge Raju while he’s champion
