Impact Wrestling has announced an X Division Title match for next Tuesday’s episode, which will be the go-home show for the Turning Point special.

Next week’s Impact episode will see X Division Champion Rohit Raju defend against TJP. If Raju retains, TJP can no longer challenge Raju while he has the title.

The current line-up for next Tuesday night looks like this:

* Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero

* Madison Rayne returns to in-ring action to team with Tenille Dashwood vs. Nevaeh and Havok

* X Division Champion Rohit Raju defends against TJP. If Raju retains, TJP can no longer challenge Raju while he’s champion

It seemed like @JordynneGrace was on the verge of suggesting a team with @TenilleDashwood but Tenille proposed a team with @MadisonRayne instead! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/m9OEVjVXNc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2020

