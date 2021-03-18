Two tag team matches and a segment with top Superstars have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Next week’s show will see NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend their titles against Jessi Kamea and Aliyah of The Robert Stone Brand.

Tonight’s show saw The Robert Stone Brand interrupt Moon and Blackheart during a backstage interview to celebrate last week’s big title win. This will be the first title defense for Moon and Blackheart after winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles last week from the inaugural champions, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Speaking of Kai and Gonzalez, they will be in action next Wednesday night against the team of NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Kai defeat Stark in singles action. After the match, Kai and Gonzalez taunted Stark until Shirai came out to make the save. Shirai walked right past Kai and then shoved a contract into the chest of Gonzalez, declaring that she wants her in a match. Gonzalez later mentioned during a backstage segment that she can have a title match with Shirai at any time she wants. Kai interrupted and talked her into teaming up again next week, revealing that NXT General Manager William Regal had granted them a match against Stark and Shirai.

It’s believed that Gonzalez vs. Shirai for the title will take place at the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Next week’s NXT show will also feature a big segment to further the feud between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.

Tonight’s show saw Cole cut a heel promo on O’Reilly from the ring. Regal interrupted and yelled at Cole for doing more damage to O’Reilly last week, which will keep O’Reilly out of action for longer than he was. Regal also revealed that he had banned O’Reilly from the Capitol Wrestling Center to make sure nothing bad happened this week. O’Reilly interrupted from the big screen and said he’s a patient guy, but he can’t be patient when it comes to Cole. O’Reilly warned that he knows where Cole lives and hangs out at, even where he buys his video games at. Cole ended the segment by venting to Regal over O’Reilly’s threat, warning him that he would be out to find O’Reilly first.

Regal was later alerted to something happening to Cole in the back. Regal walked outside to police cruisers with their lights on while Cole was in handcuffs, ranting about how O’Reilly tried to run him off the road. O’Reilly was being loaded into the back of another cruiser, also in handcuffs. Regal later told a camera man that he was furious over O’Reilly and Cole’s antics, and he hoped police would drop the charges because if they do, he’s going to call O’Reilly and Cole to the Capitol Wrestling Center next Wednesday. Regal promised to have a solution for their situation.

It’s believed that Cole vs. O’Reilly will take place at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, possibly with some sort of stipulation, or with Roderick Strong’s involvement.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show. Below are a few related shots from this week’s segments:

