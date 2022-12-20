NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser will defend his title on the final new NJPW Strong episode of 2022.

NJPW has announced that Rosser will defend against JR Kratos on the Christmas Eve Detonation edition of NJPW Strong. Rosser previously defeated Kratos in a singles bout at the Road To Strong Style Evolved 2021 show, which aired on March 12, 2021.

Saturday’s show will be the final new episode of NJPW Strong for 2022 as a “Best Of 2022” episode will air on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

The NJPW Strong Detonation episodes were taped back on Sunday, November 20 at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Spoilers can be found here. Below is the current line-up for this week:

* Lince Dorado and Mascara Dorado vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun in the opener

* Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defends against JR Kratos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.