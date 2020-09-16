Next week’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature a Triple Threat with the winner earning a title shot from X Division Champion Rohit Raju that same night. It will be TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel.

There’s some speculation that this will lead to a four-man Ultimate X match for the title at Bound For Glory, but that has not been confirmed.

Below is the full line-up for next week’s Impact episode:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Susie vs. Kimber Lee

* TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel with the winner earning a title match with X Division Champion Rohit Raju the same night

On a related note, next Tuesdays Impact In 60 episode will focus on EC3.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.