Next week’s Impact Wrestling will feature Joe Doering and Rhino defending their Impact World Tag Team Titles against Eddie Edwards and Satoshi Kojima.

The title match was made after the NJPW legend defeated Rhino in a singles match on this week’s Impact. Kojima lost to Doering at Against All Odds last week.

Below is the current line-up for next Thursday night on AXS:

* Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design defend against Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary

* Trey Miguel and Petey Williams vs. Shera and Rohit Raju

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.