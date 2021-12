The X Division Title will be defended during Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Impact has announced that Trey Miguel will defend his title against John Skyler.

Impact has also announced the following for Thursday’s show:

* Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju

* Laredo Kid vs. Chris Bey

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jessie McKay

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.