Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Elevation will be headlined by ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defending her title against Kiera Hogan. This will be Athena’s second title defense since wining the title from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle earlier this month. She retained over Vertvixen during last week’s Elevation episode. Hogan has recent AEW wins over Skye Blue, Nikki Victory, and Kennedi Copeland.

Elevation will also feature Dralistico vs. Blake Christian, The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian, and more. The matches were taped last Wednesday from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Spoilers can be found at this link.

Below is the full line-up announced for tonight’s Elevation episode:

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defends against Kiera Hogan

* Madison Rayne vs. The Bunny

* Julia Hart vs. Promise Braxton

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates and Karizma

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Dralistico vs. Blake Christian

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

