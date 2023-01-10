Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will be headlined by ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defending against Marina Shafir. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty will be in action tonight against The Voros Twins in a warm-up match for Wednesday’s Dynamite bout against Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook.

Teal Piper will also be in action tonight as she teams with Kel to face Anna Jay and Tay Melo. This will be the second AEW match for the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, who debuted in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2019.

Tonight’s AEW Dark matches were taped last Friday at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Spoilers can be found here and here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s Dark:

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante

* Anna Jay and Tay Melo vs. Teal Piper and Kel

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Marina Shafir

* Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

* Jake Hager vs. Steve Migs

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. The Voros Twins

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Caleb Teninty, Judas Icarus and Sebastian Wolfe

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

