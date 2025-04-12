WWE is coming with a loaded show for the final blue brand program on the road to WrestleMania 41.

During the April 11 episode of WWE SmackDown in Seattle, Washington, matches and segments were officially announced for next week’s WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertised for the April 18 episode of WWE SmackDown just one night before WrestleMania 41 are the following matches and segments:

* John Cena to appear

* 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* The Street Profits (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

* Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.