WWE has announced a title match for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

During the “season premiere” of WWE Raw as part of “WWE Week on USA Network” on Monday night, September 9, 2024 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, The Miz was seen talking with Karrion Kross of The Final Testament.

As cameras caught up to them at the end of their conversation, Xavier Woods walked in and questioned why Miz was talking to Kross. Kofi Kingston ended up coming in and informing Woods that the two have a WWE World Tag-Team Championship opportunity for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Monday, September 16 episode of WWE Raw next Monday night will be The New Day challenging reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions from The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.