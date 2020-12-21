Following tonight’s TLC pay per view WWE has announced on Twitter that Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental championship against Big E on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This title bout was made after Big member pinned the champ during tonight’s opening tag team match, where the New Day member teamed with Chad Gable, Otis, and former world champion Daniel Bryan.

