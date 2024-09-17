The lineup for the post-Victory Road episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.
On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed a championship contest for the September 19 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.
Taped on Saturday in San Antonio, TX., the 9/19 episode of TNA iMPACT will feature the first title defense of new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna).
Their opponents have yet to be announced.
Also scheduled for the 9/19 show is Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match and an appearance by Joe Hendry.
After conquering @mashaslamovich and @RealTSteelz at #TNAVictoryRoad, Spitfire will defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships this week on #TNAiMPACT! @JodyThreat @DaniLuna_pro
Subcribe to TNA+: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013 pic.twitter.com/273vK2Wgqs
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 17, 2024