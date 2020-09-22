Zelina Vega is your new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Tonight’s RAW featured Vega defeating Mickie James in a #1 contender’s match. It was then confirmed that Vega will challenge Asuka for the title at WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view on Sunday, during the Kickoff pre-show.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will take place on Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff. Below is the updated card:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)

