The challenge has been set.

In a Raw digital exclusive video released after the November 4 taped episode from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair issued a challenge.

The women’s champs called out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez following their interaction on the 11/4 show.

“Liv, Raquel, if you wanted to avoid a fight with us, you just made a big mistake,” Belair said. “Before, we could have waited to beat y’all and just representing our titles, but now, you’ve made things personal.”

Cargill added, “When things get personal for us, things get painful for you. So next week, we’re coming back here to Monday Night Raw, and it’s gonna be Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair versus Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.”

