– Carmella has been officially moved to the Alumni section of the WWE.com website, confirming reports that her contract with the company has quietly expired.

– WWE Speed on X on March 5 will feature Dominik Mysterio vs. Alex Shelley.

– Legendary pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner feels referees should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The referee infamous for the Montreal Screwjob said as much during an appearance on the Ref’in It Up podcast

“I hope someday that they do have (referees inducted),” he said. “There are a lot of guys, not just myself, but you guys [Brian Hebner, Jimmy Korderas, and Daniel Spencer,] contribute so much of your life and your body and your knowledge in helping the matches to be what they are. We have been, I guess you can say, traffic directors. We took that job to heart to do the best we could do. I have been around a lot of great talent and great refs. It’s not just me. You guys and a few more need to be in there, if they ever have it. If I ever got the honor and opportunity, I would do it. Some day, I hope that they do. I know TNA did it. I got into that Hall of Fame, which was a surprise to me, but it was great. Sometimes, I think that we’re overlooked, and even people in the business don’t know how important we are. I’ve done a lot of things in this business, good and bad, but I did what I was told to do. I’m not saying everything is perfect, but I needed a job, and when you get down to the nitty-gritty and when the big boss tells you he wants this or you can find a job somewhere else, you gotta do what you gotta do. We all do that. We all listen to what we’re told to do and we do it, regardless if it’s right or wrong in our minds, it’s what they want and that’s what we have to do.”

– WWE has announced a new title match for next week’s episode of SmackDown. Added to the lineup for the February 28 episode of WWE SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship. Also scheduled for the show in action will be WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green.

From WWE.com: