WWE has announced that the scheduled match between GUNTHER and Finn Balor for Saturday Night’s Main Event will no longer be taking place.

Instead, fans will see GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest facing off in a Triple Threat Match.

Additionally, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. the War Raiders for tag team titles will be taking place on next week’s edition of WWE RAW. The Judgment Day will be banned from from ringside.