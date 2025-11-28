TNA Wrestling is wrapping up the year in style.

Following the Thanksgiving Day episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night, new matches have been officially announced for the company’s year-end TNA Final Resolution 2025 special event.

Now confirmed for the December 5 show at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas are a new title tilt and a high-profile eight-man tag-team showdown.

In the former, reigning TNA Knockouts World Tag-Team Champions The IInspiration duo of Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee will defend their titles against the team of Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford.

In the latter, The Rascalz team consisting of Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Myron Reed and Dezmond Xavier will join forces to collide against the Order 4 group that includes Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Jason Hotch and Agent Zero in an eight-man tag-team showdown.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for TNA Final Resolution on December 5 in “The Lone Star State”:

* Mike Santana vs. Charlie Dempsey

* TNA World Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. JDC

* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Stacks

* TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. A.J. Francis

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. TBD

* Street Fight: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander)

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. High Ryze (Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe)

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The IInspiration (Jessie McKary & Cassie Lee) vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

* The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, & Dezmond Xavier) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, & Agent Zero)

