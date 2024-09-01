Updates have been announced to the advertised lineup for the September 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program on 9/4, a pair of matches have been announced.
Confirmed for the show on Sept. 4 is PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly in a featured Trios bout.
Additionally, the show will feature the AEW Women’s Championship on-the-line, as “The Glamour” Mariah May defends against Nyla Rose.
"The Bastard" PAC is NOT content and NOT waiting any longer to get a crack at @WillOspreay!
Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly have an idea of how to make that happen THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @KORcombat | @orangecassidy |… pic.twitter.com/Ak3aZWoChd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2024