Updates have been announced to the advertised lineup for the September 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program on 9/4, a pair of matches have been announced.

Confirmed for the show on Sept. 4 is PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly in a featured Trios bout.

Additionally, the show will feature the AEW Women’s Championship on-the-line, as “The Glamour” Mariah May defends against Nyla Rose.

