The lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite is starting to take shape.

On the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, a big segment was added to the lineup for the August 21 episode of the show, which will be the AEW ALL IN 2024 “go-home show.”

It was announced that the 8/21 AEW Dynamite will feature MJF and Will Ospreay going face-to-face one final time before their 8/25 showdown at Wembley Stadium for the AEW American / International Championship.

Also scheduled for the show next week is Big Bill vs. HOOK, as well as Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.