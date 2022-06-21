RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has a new challenger for the upcoming WWE Money In the Bank event.

Tonight’s RAW opened up with an in-ring promo from Belair, who announced that Rhea Ripley will not be medically cleared to face her at Money In the Bank next month. Belair did not elaborate on the injury, but she did announce a Fatal 5 Way to crown her new #1 contender for Money In the Bank.

Belair then watched as Carmella won a Fatal 5 Way over Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, finally pinning Liv to get the pin and earn the title shot at Money In the Bank.

Carmella posed in the ring as Belair stared back at her from the ringside area. WWE then confirmed Carmella vs. Belair for Money In the Bank.

Ripley previously became the #1 contender to Belair on the June 6 RAW by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Bliss, Morgan, and Doudrop. There is no word yet on why she was pulled from the match at Money In the Bank, but we will keep you updated.

Money In the Bank will mark Carmella’s first match since she and Zelina Vega dropped the now-vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38 Night Two, in the Fatal 4 Way that also included winners Sasha Banks and Naomi, Morgan and Ripley, plus Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or Sami Zayn vs. 4 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka or Becky Lynch vs. Shotzi or Aliyah vs. 2 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.