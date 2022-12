The first match has been announced for the last episode of NJPW Strong in 2022.

Fred Rosser and J.R. Kratos to headline the show on December 24th as Rosser, the reigning Openweight Champion, is putting his title on the line against Kratos.

The match between Kratos and Rosser was filmed at the ‘Detonation’ taping in November.

NJPW previously announced on their site that the December 31st episode is going to be a best-of-2022 show, and it’ll be free to watch on NJPW World, YouTube, and FITE.