It was announced on this evening’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view that Jon Moxley would be defending the AEW interim championship against RUSH on next week’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite. It was also confirmed that Bryan Danielson will return to face Daniel Garcia, and Swerve Strickland will compete in a handicap match on the same show.

Then…Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin got added to Fight for the Fallen edition of Rampage. Updated lineups for both shows can be found below.

FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN DYNAMITE:

-Jon Moxley vs. RUSH for the AEW interim championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita for the AEW women’s championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

-Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW championship

-Tony Nese & Mark Sterling vs. Swerve Strickland handicap match

FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN RAMPAGE:

-Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal

-Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin