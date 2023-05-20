AEW has announced more matches and segments for the Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite to air next Wednesday on TNT.

Dynamite will see Lady Frost makes her show debut against Taya Valkyrie. Frost worked two AEW Dark bouts in 2020, but now she will debut on Dynamite against Valkyrie, just days before Valkyrie challenges AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill at the pay-per-view.

AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black will defend against Metalik, AR Fox and Blake Christian on the go-home Dynamite. Like their recent win over Bandido and the Best Friends, this match will be held under their new “Open House Rules” gimmick.

There will also be promo segments with Ricky Starks, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, and the Four Pillars for the Double Or Nothing main event – AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara. AEW President Tony Khan will also speak next Wednesday to announce the location of the AEW Collision premiere. A Double Or Nothing contract signing will also be held for the Unsanctioned Match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole.

Below is the updated card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

* The go-home build for Double Or Nothing

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. defend against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against IWGP Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher

* We will hear from Ricky Starks

* We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara

* AEW President Tony Khan will announce the location of the AEW Collision premiere

* Lady Frost makes Dynamite debut vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Chris Jericho and Adam Cole will sign the contract for their Unsanctioned Match at Double Or Nothing

* AEW World Trio Champions The House of Black will defend under “Open House Rules” against Metalik, AR Fox and Blake Christian

