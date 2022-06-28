Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, which was taped on June 11 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Dark tonight will be headlined by ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defending against Tony Nese. This will be Yuta’s second title defense since winning the title from Josh Woods at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1. His first title match was Woods’ rematch on Dark in early May.

Tonight’s show will also feature Athena’s Dark debut. She will face Amber Nova. This will be just Athena’s second match with AEW after she won her in-ring debut over Kiera Hogan on the June 3 Rampage.

Jake Something will also work his second AEW match tonight as he faces Matt Sydal. Jake lost his debut to Jay Lethal back on Dark in early May. Another former Impact star will make his AEW broadcast debut tonight – Caleb Konley. He will go up against Ariya Daivari. Konley actually debuted for AEW in May 2020, teaming with Musa for a loss to Frankie Kazarian and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, but that was a Dark dark match.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dark episode:

* Athena vs. Amber Nova

* Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley

* Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Marcus Kross

* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and 10

* Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi

* Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something

* Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. Knull and Matt Vandagriff

* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Tony Nese

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

