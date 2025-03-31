– WWE announced Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship has been announced for the Monday, April 1, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, which returns to the normal time slot of 8/7c. Also scheduled for the 4/1 Raw on Netflix show is the in-ring return of El Grande Americano, an appearance by Seth Rollins and more. WWE Raw on 4/1 is scheduled to take place from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

– It was revealed during the March 31 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from London, England that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will be serving as the official hosts of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– FEIN by Travis Scott joins the previously announced song by The Weeknd as the second official theme song for the two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event, which emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 19 and April 20.

– Finally, former WWE United States Champion and social media mega-star Logan Paul debuted new official theme music during the 3/31 episode of WWE Raw in London. Paul appears lined up for a showdown against pro wrestling veteran AJ Styles on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 41.