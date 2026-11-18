The AEW Continental Classic kicks off this Wednesday night, and three tournament matches have been announced for the opening night of competition.

Among the bouts scheduled for the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO., is an intriguing Blue League showdown between former AEW World Trios Champions Hangman Adam Page and Bandido.

The two were recently on the same side as part of the AEW World Trios Championship picture, but will now find themselves standing across the ring from one another as they look to get off to a strong start in the annual tournament.

Meanwhile, Gold League action will feature Jon Moxley going one-on-one against Orange Cassidy, while “Speedball” Mike Bailey squares off against Nick Wayne.

Also announced for Wednesday’s show is a four-way match for the AEW TBS Championship.

Queen Aminata will defend her title against AZM, Maya World and Mina Shirakawa in a match featuring three challengers looking to dethrone the reigning champion.

The updated lineup for the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite includes:

* AEW Continental Classic – Blue League: Hangman Adam Page vs. Bandido * AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy * AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne * AEW TBS Championship: Queen Aminata (c) vs. AZM vs. Maya World vs. Mina Shirakawa

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TOMORROW

TBS Title 4-Way Match

@amisylle vs @MayaWorldd vs @MinaShirakawa vs @azumikan1411

After travel delays kept Maya World from her TBS Title shot, she will fight vs AZM, Mina Shirakawa + champ Queen Aminata in a 4-Way title bout, TOMORROW NIGHT! https://t.co/I5mgbpuf4I — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2026

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c, TOMORROW NIGHT!

2026 C2 Blue League

Hangman Page vs @bandidowrestler

After they teamed at Full Gear in the amazing Texas Death Match, Hangman Page will fight his partner ROH World Champion Bandido in the C2 Blue League, TOMORROW NIGHT! https://t.co/4CkKQlES3c — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2026

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c, TOMORROW NIGHT

2026 C2 Gold League

@JonMoxley vs @orangecassidy

After the Death Riders teamed with the Conglomeration in Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley will fight Orange Cassidy in the C2, TOMORROW NIGHT! https://t.co/YcHKTvyON7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2026